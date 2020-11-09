The 67th District Court in Genesee County will hold all of its hearings via Zoom through the end of the month.
The change takes effect Tuesday, Nov. 10.
The county cited the surge of COVID-19 cases for the change.
"Due to such short notice, parties appearing in-person will be given information on how to appear remotely," the county said.
In addition, the court will remain open to the public for conduct court business.
