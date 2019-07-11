A Genesee County dog is now a world champion.
His name is Slingshot and he’s a master at dock diving, leaping as far as he can into the water.
“I don’t think you ever think or plan for your dog to be capable of, ya know, landing in the Guinness Book of World Records,” said Rachael Brinkman.
Yet Brinkman and her husband Dan’s dog, Slingshot, did just that.
They are not only the owners, but they trained him as well.
Their precious pooch has now earned the title of the farthest jump by a dog in dock diving.
“Slingshot’s record that inducted him into Guinness was 35 foot 3 inches, and that’s from the base of his tail,” Brinkman said.
Brinkman, who lives in Gaines, said it has been years in the making to get this 4-year-old whippet to make the far leap.
She said Slingshot set 12 world records last year.
“We’ve been competing with Slingshots since he was a younger dog when he was a puppy we started by getting him in the water, just swimming in the lake, from there we started introducing him to the dock,” Brinkman said. “It wasn’t until he was about a year old that he felt comfortable jumping off the dock.”
It wasn’t easy getting to this point. Brinkman said they train, practice, and condition all the time and Slingshot is just having fun.
Aside from dog competitions, the Brinkmans also own Einstein Dog Training in Fenton.
The fame and accolades don’t necessarily end with this world record.
The Brinkmans have recently been recruited to do a television show about their journey, which is still in the works.
Brinkman said this probably won’t be the last time this jumper gets recognized.
"Every time he goes out and jumps, he’s taking a chance at beating his own record,” Brinkman said. “And we even came close last weekend he jumped out of event last week in Monroe and he jumped 35 feet even. So he came close.”
