After a tumultuous and dysfunctional election period in Genesee County, the election results have officially been certified by the board of canvassers.
The official certification comes after officials said Monday’s swearing in of six new Flint City Council members was premature since the election results were not yet certified.
The first city council meeting with the new council members was later canceled, and an announcement was made that it would be rescheduled after the election was certified.
The certified election results also follow concerns regarding Donielle Quinn, a member of the Mt. Morris School Board, who was also on the Genesee County Board of Canvassers before announcing her resignation as a canvasser.
According to Michigan law, an elected official cannot be a canvasser, and is not able to certify election results.
"I want to thank you for your vote of confidence in me to serve on the Board of Canvassers. While my exposure to the process after the November 2nd election was short, I am grateful for the experience, and feel I caught on quickly and learned a lot.
It was just called to my attention [on Nov. 9] that I cannot serve on the Board of Canvassers and retain my elected position on the Mt. Morris School Board, too. Because I believe in following the law which, also, assures election integrity, I, therefore, respectfully submit my resignation from the Genesee County Board of Canvassers.
I would hope your future letters of interest that go out to potential candidates for the Board of Canvassers contain a question as to whether or not they are a candidate for public office or serve in any elected capacity that would pose a conflict. That would save Political Parties, the candidates, and you Commissioners a lot of inconvenience," Quinn said in her resignation letter.
Quinn’s resignation did not affect the overall election results.
For mid-Michigan election results, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.