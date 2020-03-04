Employees in Genesee County collected 600 pounds of donations for a children’s advocacy center.
Genesee County Culture Club volunteers partnered with Voices for Children Advocacy Center in February to collect donations for child victims of abuse and neglect.
The organization helps children in Genesee County that have experienced abuse and neglect and create a safe space where they can tell their story to certified trained staff.
Voices for Children Advocacy Center offers many different services such as forensic interviews, counseling services, and medical exams, all for no cost.
“It’s difficult enough to talk about some of the worst things that have ever happened to them to a stranger, so these toys help keep their hands busy and give them and the interviewer something to do while talking. That was they’re not just staring at each other uncomfortably. When children come to the Center, they’re given a drink and a snack. These mean the world to the kids, as some of them don’t have enough food at home or just don’t get to have the hot Cheetos or cookies on a daily basis. We’ve had kids who were locked in a dog cage and not fed for days. We try to have the Center be like a ‘home’, which includes being able to eat good snacks. A lot of these children haven’t had a great home life,” said Forensic Interviewer Angie Essenburg.
Each Genesee County Department received a decorated box stationed in their office for 29-days.
Employees together collected over 600 pounds of personal care items, snacks, games, and toys.
“As cliché’ as it sounds, our children are our next generation. They’re our future leaders and we have to protect them. We’re so thrilled we were able to partner with Voices for Children and make this campaign a huge success,” said Commissioner Brenda Clack.
