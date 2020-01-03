Family and coworkers are mourning the death of the Genesee County EMT.
Medstar EMT James Bloss died in a crash early Friday morning.
In a Facebook post Medstar said Bloss was a “beloved member of our Genesee County team.”
While EMTs deal with loss and tragedy every day but the post said “When it hits us, it does so with a particular vengeance.”
Grief counselors were at Medstar Friday to talk with Bloss’ coworkers.
Funeral arrangements are still being made and will be announced later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.