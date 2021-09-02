The Genesee County Health Department updated its mask order to include pre-kindergarten through twelfth-grade students starting next week.
The order, beginning on Sept. 7, will stay in effect until the community transmission in Genesee County is categorized as moderate for at least 14 days by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
The county health department initially required kindergarten through sixth-grade students to wear a mask on Aug. 12.
Genesee County is listed as having high transmission as of Aug. 31 with 178.9 weekly cases per 100,000. Moderate transmission is weekly cases per 100,000 ranging from 10 to 49.
