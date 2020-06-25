The Genesee County Fair is still planned to go on this year.
The Genesee County Agriculture said they have not received any official correspondence from the Genesee County Board of Health or the Genesee County Board of Commissioners through an emergency COVID-19 order.
The agricultural society said the event will take place August 24 through August 30.
The fair has taken place for 171 years.
