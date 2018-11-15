Regional champions have been crowned in the 2018 high school football playoffs, but now it’s on to bigger and better things.
Several Mid-Michigan schools are vying for the title of state champion as they prepare for the semi-finals this weekend. The includes Montrose and New Lothrop.
They are the only two Flint-area teams left in the high school state championships and they just happen to be rivals.
Montrose has won the whole thing twice, while New Lothrop has a single state title.
Former New Lothrop High School football player Nathan Ide is hoping the team can pull even.
“I think it’s really special. Really cool. Hey, still have a lot of friends on the team. I just graduated last year so I am rooting for those guys. It means a lot,” Ide said.
It has been 12 years since New Lothrop has had a state win, despite some deep runs in the tournament.
“I tried to do my best. I try to go as far as we could, but sadly we came up short. That’s why I’m really hoping they go all the way this year,” Ide said.
Cathy Dowd is not only a former Genesee County judge, but also a huge fan of the Montrose football team.
“How much fun these kids must be having and how much they’re learning about being competitive, about winning and losing, about sportsmanship. It is so fantastic,” Dowd said.
Dowd said the whole town of Montrose is brimming with school pride and will be cheering on the Rams this weekend for a shot at a trip to Ford Field.
“Dennis Reinhart is a great coach and the kids and the town have a great work ethic. I’m just not surprised that either of them are in,” Dowd said.
Above all, both rival teams are just hoping that one of them wins it all.
New Lothrop takes on Lake City and Montrose takes on Jackson Lumen Christi at 1 p.m. on Nov. 17.
