The Genesee County Health Department is offering its own guidance after the state health department updated its masking and gathering guidelines.
Fully vaccinated people should continue to wear a mask at work, the county health department said. The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is expected to provide more guidance next week.
Masks will still be required at schools for children and adults. Additional information for teachers and students for mask-wearing is also expected to be announced at a later date, the Genesee County Health Department said.
The county health department said mask mandates in healthcare and mass transit settings will continue, regardless of vaccine status.
Starting Saturday, May 15 at 9 a.m. masks will not be required in any outdoor setting. Anyone fully vaccinated will not need to wear a mask indoors. However, local restaurants and other businesses will still follow their policies.
Most vaccine clinics in Genesee County do not require an appointment. Residents can find a full list of upcoming clinics on the Genesee County Health Department’s website. Those who don’t have internet access can call 810-344-4800.
