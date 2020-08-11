Genesee County leaders honored some incredible high school graduates.
Genesee Health Plan and Sovita Credit Union awarded scholarship checks to Goodrich High grad Joslynn Ridley and Fenton High grad Breanna Trecha.
Both won scholarships for essays submitted for the Genesee Health Plan career scholarship contest.
Each was awarded $1,500.
Trecha, who is attending the University of Toledo, tells us her career goals are deeply personal.
"I was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy, this awful disease," she said.
Ridley is attending U of M Flint and is studying to one day become a doctor.
