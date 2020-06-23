The Genesee County Habitat for Humanity has received a $5,000 grant to support COVID-19 restart operations.
The grant was awarded by the Community Foundation of Greater Flint.
It will be used to buy signage, thermometers, gloves, cleaning supplies, and masks to carry on operations safely during the pandemic.
“It is vital for both the safety and peace of mind of not only our staff, but the people that we serve to have adequate personal protective equipment and that we have appropriate cleaning and social distancing measures in place,” said Tom Hutchison, executive director of Genesee County Habitat for Humanity. “No one could have predicted the unexpected costs of public health signage, new cleaning supplies and processes, and personal protective equipment. We are extremely grateful to the Community Foundation for meeting this crucial need.”
