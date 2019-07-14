The Genesee County hazmat team is at McLaren Hospital on Ballenger Highway for a call about a strange odor, said Flint Fire Battalion Chief Steve Cobb.
Chief Cobb said currently the team has found no evidence of a strange odor.
No illnesses or injuries have been reported.
Teams are continuing to search and survey the area at this time.
Crews were sent to the hospital at about 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 14.
Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more.
