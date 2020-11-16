As COVID cases rage on, cases in Genesee County have hit an all-time high with 367 cases on Friday, Nov. 13.
“We are definitely calling on the community to help control and reel in what’s going on out there,” said Genesee County Health Department Director of Nursing Kimberly Van Slyke-Smith.
Van Slyke-Smith says the cases keep soaring. “Over the past five days we have had an average of 264 cases each day.”
She says the agency is working around the clock to investigate and stop further outbreaks by working with the state to contact trace.
“They identify whether in the investigation the names of the people who qualify as close contacts to them and they get put into that case. Then we collaborate with the state and the state pulls close contacts out and they do calls to identify close contacts.”
Van Slyke-Smith says unless there is an outbreak, the health department only investigates cases for people 22 and under, and 65 and older. So, if you have been exposed and you are between the ages of 23 and 64, the state health department isn’t going to be calling you. This is because resources only allow investigations for high risk groups.
She says they are relying on the community to help stop the spread.
To date there have been 9,332 COVID cases in Genesee County.
“The increase is coming from extracurricular activities and extracurricular gatherings.”
