The Genesee County Health Department will be holding free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church on July 25 and July 25.
The testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The National Guard will assist in the testing.
They ask that you fill out a form before being testing found here.
