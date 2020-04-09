Genesee County Commissioners are in talks with unions to move forward with COVID-19 related layoffs.
With the extension of Governor Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order, county officials said employees should expect to be off until the end of April before the situation will be reevaluated.
County Chariman Martin Cousineau said the already shaky financial situation the county is in is being put further at risk with the uncertainty of the pandemic.
“Our staff has been outstanding during this crisis,” said Cousineau. “It is gut wrenching to have to make these decisions, but the uncertainty of our economy demands it.”
The union said they will be giving employees information as quickly as possible and a vote on the matter is expected sometime next week.
