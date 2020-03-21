Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced how the department will be handling procedures at the Genesee County Jail during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Because we have a population that we can't displace, we have to protect them," said Swanson. "So we don't have an epidemic inside an epidemic."
To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Swanson is taking all manner of precautions for both his staff and the inmates at the Genesee County Jail.
The department announced in a press conference that they have started a deep cleaning of the jail which includes sanitizing on all floors and temperature testing for all staff and inmates.
"We're screening everybody, we're making sure that everybody, myself included, is given a temperature reading everyday when they report to duty," said Swanson. "Even if they're reporting outside this place, they come down here to the first hour in order to get their temperature taken."
The same goes for visitors to the jail such as Pastor Derrick Aldridge who comes there to talk to the inmates.
"The jail is practicing social distancing, all throughout every floor that we went there was cleaning going on," said Aldridge.
Swanson said he plans to continue allowing visitations during this crisis, so long as certain precautions are followed.
"We have not stopped out inmate visitation," said Swanson. "People can come here, we're still screening, there's a video phone visitation, still practicing that distance where we are. So it doesn't matter if they're in jail, or if they have money on their books, they can make those phone calls and rest assured."
