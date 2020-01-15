Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says the renovation project inside of the county jail was badly needed.
Wednesday he took TV5 inside to look at the progress.
“We had paint that was peeling,” Swanson said. “We had plumbing that wasn’t working. We had showers that were unusable.”
Swanson says thanks to a county bond they were able to fix and improve conditions in the jail, he says something that was a long time coming.
“The jail was built in 1988 and since then we haven’t had a renovation,” Swanson said. “When we think about how many people have been here from 1988 as well as the kind of usage we get.”
Swanson adds that the jail's $3.5 million face lift will have new paint, new floors and a new outlook on the future.
The entire renovation should be completed by the summer.
Swanson says they will be holding an open house in April and working to renew all floors of the 32 years old jail.
He says this helps not only the correction officers that work here but the people being rehabilitated.
“They are worthy of dignity,” he said. “I don’t agree with what they did but everyone is worthy of dignity. As jailers and corrections officers, we are here to do three things care, custody and control.”
