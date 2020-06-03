Leaders in Genesee County gathered on Wednesday to deliver a unified response to the protests happening across the country in response to the death of George Floyd.
During the press conference on June 3, the leaders - consisting of law enforcement, clergy members, and other community leaders - vowed to bring change to the area.
“We know that what happened for George Floyd, we’ve seen far too many times in far too many places," Pastor Jeffery Hawkins Sr. said.
Hawkins said the meeting that was taking place among community members and leaders on Wednesday was just the start of things to come.
Flint Police Chief Phil Hart was at the press conference and vowed to help bring change. He said his officers will be held accountable if they violate policies.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton was also in attendance.
“I believe in justice for all and I always have and I always will," Leyton said.
Leyton said he was appalled and sickened when he saw the video of Floyd's murder.
"In this community, it will not be tolerated," Leyton said.
Michigan State Police Lt. Yvonne Brantley said every law enforcement officer who saw that video was also appalled and angry.
"That's not who we are," she said.
Brantley said the law enforcement community in the city of Flint and Genesee County is working to unify the community. She said it is important for everyone to treat each other the way they want to be treated.
"The whole world is watching Flint. Let's give them something to talk about, peacefully," Brantley said.
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said everyone needs to find a way to live and work together.
