A Genesee County man is facing felony charges after the sheriff’s office said he exploited a woman with special needs.
John Allen Smith, 53, allegedly coerced a 22-year-old woman with special needs to let him stay at the hotel room she was staying at as well as sign over an SSI check to him. He then used the money for rent and food. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton issued charges against Smith for possession of methamphetamine and financial exploitation.
Swanson said the woman has cerebral palsy and had the mental capacity of a 12-year-old. She was placed at the hotel by a local church because she had nowhere to go, Swanson said.
"Where they took her, to house her, trying to get her on her feet, was not a safe place. In fact, while she was dropped off at the parking lot, John Smith met her," Swanson said. "Before he was able to traffic her, before he was able to exploit her anymore, the prosecutor, David Leyton, issued two 20-year felony charges for the methamphetamine that he had, as well as the financial exploitation."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.