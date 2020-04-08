A Genesee County man has been charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend.
Robert Danial Putnam, 40, of Richfield Township, was charged after 28-year-old Sidney Szewczyk's body was found on the floor of their mobile home, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.
Szewczyk's body was found by Putnam's brother-in-law last week at the Davison Hills Mobile Home Park.
The brother-in-law was doing a welfare check on the couple on Wednesday, March 31 when he found her body, Leyton said.
Putnam was located a short time later in Kentucky and arrested by Kentucky State Police.
Putnam has been charged with open murder.
He has been extradited back to Michigan and arraigned on the murder charge.
He is scheduled for a probable cause conference on April 23.
