A Genesee County man left a local gas station with a gas pump still hanging out of his car after winning a $1 million prize after playing the Michigan Lottery’s Winning Millions game.
The lucky winner bought his winning ticket at the Speedway located at 3340 Owen Road in Fenton.
“Winning Millions has been my favorite lottery game since it came out,” the anonymous player said. “I stopped at Speedway to get gas and decided to get a ticket while I was there. I started scratching the ticket while my gas was pumping. When I saw I’d matched the number 14 and then revealed the $1 million amount underneath, I started yelling, ‘are you kidding me?’”
“I was so excited, I forgot I was filling up with gas and drove away with the gas pump still in my car,” the player said.
The 59-year-old winner visited the lottery headquarters and chose to receive his prize as a one-time payment of $634,517. He plans to buy a home, a new car and go on vacation.
“I have been playing since the lottery began and finally won big,” the player said. “Winning a $1 million prize is life-changing.”
