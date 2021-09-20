A Genesee County man said he felt many emotions after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Red Hot Millions game.
The player chose to remain anonymous.
The winner bought his ticket at a Shell gas station on 4141 West Vienna Road in Clio.
“I have been pretty lucky on the Red Hot Millions game, so I’ve continued playing it,” said the 50-year-old player. “I started scratching the ticket and saw the numbers ‘09’ and ‘19’ in the Hot Numbers section and thought: ‘I am going to win big on this ticket,’ because those are my lucky numbers.
The player visited lottery headquarters to claim his prize, which he chose to receive as a lump sum of $634,000.
With his winnings, he plans to buy a new home and a new truck.
“I have so many emotions about winning $1 million, but relief is the biggest one. We can finally do the things we have been wanting to do,” said the player.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.