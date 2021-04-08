Thanks to a Michigan Lottery subscription, a Genesee County man is $150,000 richer.
Ken Belcher, of Grand Blanc, matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball during the Feb. 27 drawing. He won a $50,000 prize and thanks to the Powerplay, his winnings were multiplied to $150,000.
“I like to play Club Keno and one day when I was checking my numbers, I decided to buy a subscription for Powerball,” Belcher said. “I hit the $150,000 on the next drawing, so I got in at just the right time!"
“You play for all these years and win a little here and there, and then one random decision to buy a subscription leads to a huge win! It’s unbelievable!”
Belcher bought his winning ticket on the Michigan Lottery website. Online players can sign up for a subscription for Fantasy 5, Lotto 47, Lucky for Life, Mega Millions, and Powerball. The subscription renews automatically on a weekly basis, but players can cancel anytime.
Belcher claimed his prize at the lottery headquarters. He told Michigan Lottery he plans to invest his winnings.
“This isn’t a life-changing amount of money, but it will definitely be great to put a little extra away for a more comfortable retirement,” Belcher said.
