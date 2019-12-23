A Genesee county man is celebrating after winning $400,000 on the Michigan Lottery’s Big Spin Show.
Gerald Sproull, 67, was selected to participate in the show after entering codes from non-winning Big Spin tickets.
"When I got the call that I was chosen as a contestant, I couldn't believe it," Sproull said. "I started jumping up and down and rethinking my life knowing I was guaranteed a large amount of money."
Sproull plans on spending his winnings on a new car, a house, travel expenses and retirement.
"Winning this prize feels fantastic," Sproull said. "It is better than I could have ever dreamed!"
Each player on the Big Spin Show has the chance to win up to $2 million.
Each purchase of a Big Spin ticket offers players the chance to win prizes ranging from $10 to $1 million.
