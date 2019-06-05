A subcommittee is being set up in Genesee County to explore the idea of arming animal control officers.
Genesee County Animal Control proposed to the county government operations committee that their officers be armed with sidearms.
In their proposal, animal control said, “The mere presence of ACOs at a person’s residence gives rise to angry, emotional responses.” Adding that people can become irate and confrontational.
The proposal says the start-up cost of arming officers would be $13,000 which includes weapons, ammunition, body armor, holsters and training.
At the county board meeting on Wednesday, the board decided to set up a subcommittee to discuss the proposal further.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.