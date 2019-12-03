Officers spread Christmas cheer with local kids in Flint.
Grand Blanc Township Police, Argentine Township Police, Metro Police of Genesee County, Mundy township Fire and Grand Blanc Township Fire met kids at the Flint Meijer Tuesday night.
The kids ate dinner with local heroes and got the chance to do some Christmas shopping with them.
Officers said the kids were mostly shopping for themselves, but many chose to also buy presents for loved ones.
Grand Blanc Township officers said the smiles on the kids’ faces were enough to brighten anyone’s day.
