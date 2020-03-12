Genesee County's Emergency Response Team is preparing for the coronavirus' potential arrival in the county.
Although no cases have been confirmed in the county, the response team was activated to provide the most current information to its residents, businesses and employees.
"Our team will continue to meet on a daily basis and is prepared to make decisions based on current recommendations and changing conditions,” said Genesee County’s Health Officer, John McKellar.
The Genesee County Health Department said they are in close communication with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
You can receive updates from the county here.
