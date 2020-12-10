Genesee County is preparing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks.
The Genesee County Health Department said the vaccine will be distributed in phases based on priority.
The health department has an understanding with eight Genesee County schools to use their facilities for public health emergencies.
They plan to use the schools as sites for drive through vaccinations.
They are also looking into using other places as well so the vaccine is available for residents across the county.
More information will be released as the county learns more.
