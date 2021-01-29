The suspects remain at large in a shooting Thursday night in Flint that claimed the life of a 57-year-old woman and left a man and 11-month-old baby in critical condition.
The shooting was likely the result of a dispute between two groups.
"The violence has to stop," Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.
Leyton is sounding off about the recent shootings and violent crimes in Flint after five people were shot on Jan. 28. One woman died and two others are in critical condition, including an 11-month-old baby girl. The two other victims are doing OK.
"The Flint Police Department works very hard. It does a good job with the resources it has," Leyton said.
Leyton said there’s only so much police can do to prevent these kinds of crimes.
Flint Police say the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Tebo Street near Kent Street.
Leyton said violent crimes can go hand in hand with the lack of economic opportunity.
"Folks need jobs, folks need to be able to put food on the table. Folks need to be able to make a living honorably and honestly without having to resort to like selling drugs," Leyton said.
Police believe the attack stemmed from some type of dispute between two groups. Investigators also found several houses and vehicles were shot up.
The Concerned Pastors for Social Action are also trying to get a handle on what's going on. In the last three months, three children in Flint struck by gunfire. Two have passed away.
"We can’t see it as a mountain we can’t climb," Pastor Alfred Harris said.
Harris said their organization is going to be putting their heads together to make a change.
"The problem has to be addressed in the home. We must come up with a plan," Harris said.
At last check, no one is in custody and police say the suspect vehicle could be a white Chevrolet Equinox.
As for Leyton, he said if the community would work with police, get more involved in reporting problems before they happen, it could be a short-term solution for the growing violence.
"We need police officers out there that are the eyes and the ears of the community and has the community engaged with them," Leyton said.
