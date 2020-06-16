A local prosecutor says prosecuting police officers isn't always an easy thing.
"We've never actually had to try a homicide case where a police officer was the alleged defendant," said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.
When the accused perpetrator is a police officer the prosecution is much more complicated and controversial. And Leyton says no matter the outcome it almost certainly leads to outcries.
"At least a dozen of my assistant prosecutors teach, on a regular basis, at the police academy,” Leyton said. “At the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards, so that the police can keep up-to-date on the state of the law with respect to the use of deadly force.”
Prosecutors who are criminally charging officers face hurdles, including a higher standard of proof, he relationship between prosecutors and police, perhaps even working with the officer who is now a defendant.
Leyton says juries tend to be more sympathetic to officers than their alleged victims and prosecutors who have to parse the act itself.
"That's ultimately what the question becomes, for the prosecutor to determine whether or not there's probable cause that a crime was committed," he said.
Data shows police fatally shoot about a thousand people a year with uncounted killings by other means like in the choking of George Floyd. But even in seemingly obvious instances, few cases end in courtrooms.
Roughly 10,000 Americans are killed by police, with only 153 officers charged. About 1.5 percent.
Data from Bowling Green University finds just over half, 55-percent, result in convictions. Most are by guilty plea not verdict.
A federal prosecution may be called for in cases where county prosecutors decline charges.
The feds often take years to file and Leyton says, he'll never need to travel that road.
"I’ve never known any prosecutor who wants to run away, when it's a difficult decision,” he said. “That's the job we were elected to do and that's the actual job that we will do."
