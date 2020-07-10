Mask-up Michigan is the governor’s latest executive order requiring the use of a face mask in public spaces and has Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said enforcement can be difficult.
“It appears that the revised executive order places the enforcement burden on the local prosecuting attorneys in the state, that is a burden on us,” Leyton said.
He says it increases prosecutor’s workloads and an order like this can generally be difficult to enforce because not everyone is going to always wear a mask.
“It was quite a lot of work for all of us to keep up and try to coordinate with law enforcement,” he said.
Leyton says mask enforcement proved difficult early on during the COVID-19 crisis too, citing the incident that happened at a Family Dollar store in Flint. Trying to enforce face covering cost a security guard his life.
“The burden is put on the store orders to try to enforce it, keep people out, you never know how a person is going to react,” he said.
The order doesn’t call for jail time if someone is found in violation, but a person could be slapped with a misdemeanor and subject to a $500.
“Would issue a ticket,” he said. “The ticket would go in the system much like a speeding ticket, you’d have to show up in court at some point in time.”
Leyton adds though there are challenges he does agree with the mask mandate to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“it doesn’t hurt anything,” he said. “It’s not a matter of freedom, it’s a matter of public health.”
