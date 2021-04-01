COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Genesee County as 150 new cases are being reported each day, according to the county health department.
The Genesee County Health Department said more than 30 cases have been caused by one of the virus variants.
Residents can find more information on the virus on the Genesee County Health Department’s website.
Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.