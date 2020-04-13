IMAGE: Coronavirus

Genesee County is now reporting 988 cases of COVID-19 and 75 deaths.

Those numbers are as of 10 a.m. on Monday, April 13.

The Genesee County Health Department updates its number of cases every day.

It evens breaks down how many cases by city. For example, Flint has the most cases with 404, as of Monday morning.

The ages of people infected range from 34 to 97-years-old.

You can view the complete breakdown here.

