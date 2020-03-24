Genesee County is now reporting 34 cases of COVID-19.
Those numbers were reported by the Genesee County Health Department and are as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24.
Out of those cases, 18 people had to be hospitalized, the health department said.
Genesee County announced its first four confirmed cases on Friday, March 20.
