The Genesee County Health Department is reporting a steep increase in COVID-19 cases among 15 to 19-year-olds, specifically in the Fenton area.
Some of the teens who have tested positive reported attending large indoor and outdoor gatherings including graduation parties and prom-like events in July, the Oakland County Health Division said in a joint press release with Genesee and Livingston counties.
“When individuals cooperate with health departments to complete contract tracing and case investigations, it goes a long way to stopping the spread of COVID-19,” said John McKellar, health officer for the Genesee County Health Department. “No one wants to be the one who spreads COVID-19 to someone who becomes very ill or dies.”
Preliminary information indicates a significant increase in cases among high school age students in the three counties, the health departments said.
In Genesee County, COVID-19 cases among 15 to 19-year-olds increased from 19 during late-June to mid-July to 94 from mid-July to early August.
"The three health departments are conducting case investigations to identify individuals who have potentially been exposed. Initial information has determined that 15 to 19-year-olds from Oakland, Livingston and Genesee attended at least six large gatherings," the health departments said.
If you attended a large gathering in the South Lyon or Fenton area during mid to late July and you have the following symptoms, contact your doctor or local health department:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea of vomiting
- Diarrhea
The health departments are encouraging people to take the following precautions:
- Maintaining six feet social distance from those outside your household
- Wearing a face covering when you cannot stay six feet from others
- Washing your hands regularly for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Staying home when sick
