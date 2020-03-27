Genesee County reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, March 27.
The county reported its first two deaths on Thursday.
This brings the total to four deaths in the county.
The people who died were elderly and had underlying medical conditions, the county said.
There have been 91 cases in the county as of 10 a.m. on Friday.
The health department is recommending all residents do the following:
- Stay at home - Do not leave home except for essential tasks such as getting groceries or seeking medical care.
- If you are out, stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid any gatherings.
- Wash your hands often and well, especially after being away from home.
- Do not touch your face, mouth or eyes, especially when out.
- Cover coughs and sneezes
