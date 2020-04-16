Genesee County is now reporting 1,149 cases of COVID-19 and 99 deaths.
Those numbers are as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 16.
The Genesee County Health Department updates its number of cases every day.
It evens breaks down how many cases by city. For example, Flint has the most cases with 457, as of Thursday morning.
The ages of people infected range from 29 to 97-years-old.
