Genesee County is reporting its first COVID-19 related deaths.
The Genesee County Health Department announced two people died from COVID-19 on March 26.
Both individuals were elderly males who were hospitalized with underlying health conditions, the health department said.
“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families who have lost their loved ones,” said John McKellar, Genesee County health officer. “These tragic deaths are an urgent reminder to all of us that we must act now and act together to protect everyone’s health during this time of national crisis.”
The health department is recommending all residents do the following:
- Stay at home - Do not leave home except for essential tasks such as getting groceries or seeking medical care.
- If you are out, stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid any gatherings.
- Wash your hands often and well, especially after being away from home.
- Do not touch your face, mouth or eyes, especially when out.
- Cover coughs and sneezes
