While golf courses aren’t allowed to be open, residents can hit the green if they follow social distancing rules.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said exercising is not against the governor’s stay-at-home order as long as residents are social distancing.
Residents will also need to golf course owner’s permission.
Golfers could be trespassing if they don’t have the owner’s approval.
