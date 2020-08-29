People are racing in Genesee County for their chance to win $5,000.
Treasure Race hosted the Flint 5,000 race on Aug. 29.
This is an app-based scavenger hunt experience.
Each team is given a set of clues and then were sent off to find treasure.
The team who finished first wins $5,000.
Second place wins $500 and third place will receive $250.
