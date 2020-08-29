Image: Treasure Race Gen Co
WNEM

People are racing in Genesee County for their chance to win $5,000.

Treasure Race hosted the Flint 5,000 race on Aug. 29.

This is an app-based scavenger hunt experience.

Each team is given a set of clues and then were sent off to find treasure.

The team who finished first wins $5,000.

Second place wins $500 and third place will receive $250.  

Copyright 2020 Meredith Corp. All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.