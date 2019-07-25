A group of retirees are worried about the future of their healthcare.
The fund they depend on is depleted. Now they are demanding to know what’s going to happen to them.
“Pension, benefits, healthcare, and what not. And that was the determining issue to retire,” said Tony Gwizdz, Genesee County retiree.
Gwizdz retired from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department after more than two decades of service. But he is now concerned about the benefits he worked years to get.
“And it just seems like the bottom has fallen out of it,” Gwizdz said.
He is talking about the Voluntary Employees Benefit Association trust fund, known as VEBA. The fund pays for retirees’ healthcare.
Genesee County Clerk John Gleason hosted a press conference on Thursday to draw attention to the depleted fund. Gleason questions what will happen to retirees with all of the money gone.
“With lifetime challenges, cancer, arthritis, long-term illnesses that they have to deal with in their everyday life,” Gleason said.
TV5 reached out to Joshua Freeman with the county commissioners. He said when the recession hit the county in the mid-2000s, the county quit putting money into the trust.
“Through time, the money that was available in that trust has continued to dwindle because the cost of providing retirees healthcare was greater than what was being contributed to the trust. We have reached a point where the trust is out of money,” Freeman said.
The current bill is $18 million. Freeman claims the county will make up the difference out of what’s left in the VEBA balance and from other places in the budget.
Freeman said there are currently about 1,500 retirees in the system who will continue to receive benefits, but the county will have to come up with another way to fund the retirement account because it can’t continue to use the VEBA fund.
Freeman said he is confident retirees in the county will continue to have adequate healthcare.
“County has to go now on a pay-as-you-go system, rather than relying on the trust to divide a portion of the funding as it has in the past,” Freeman said.
Gwizdz said they had a contract for retiree benefits and he was banking on it.
“So if it’s cut of whatever, messed with, you’re in violation of the contract,” Gwizdz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.