Domonique Clemons, the vice chair of the Genesee County Board of Commissioners, is concerned over the steady rise of positive COVID-19 cases in Genesee County.
"We put in a lot of work over this past year. If we stop now all of that work, we did last year is for naught," Clemons said.
He is also a member of the Genesee County COVID-19 vaccine task force. Clemons said right now Genesee County is seeing about 150 new cases each day.
"People aren't wearing their masks anymore when they're going out in public. They're not social distancing. They're gathering in groups," Clemons said.
Clemons said about 30 of those daily cases are tied to the B.1.1.7 variant known as the U.K variant.
"This is a variant that is more contagious and easier to contract. And this is why it's more important than ever that we continue to use the tools that we've been given to help protect ourselves," Clemons said.
Clemons said the uptick is being fueled by residents in the 18-35-year-old age group.
"They think that if they get it they're not going to get that sick, it's not that bad of a thing. But we've seen young folks who have gotten severely ill from this. We've seen young folks that have died from this virus," Clemons said.
31 percent of Genesee County residents 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and about 75,000 have been fully vaccinated. Clemons is encouraging everyone to get the shot when it's their turn.
Clemons said we all have to do our part to knock down the latest surge.
"If we continue to go back to business as usual, we're going to continue to see this uptick," Clemons said.
