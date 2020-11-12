Genesee County Health Officials are asking residents help slow the spread of COVID-19 as the virus surges in the county.
COVID-19 cases have been rising in Genesee County since Labor Day and last week they had more than 300 positive cases per day.
The posivity rate in the county has risen to 13.8 percent.
As the holidays approach, and people gather with loved ones, health officials are asking people to be even more strict on guidelines.
They said masks will be critical during the holidays as you gather with people outside our household.
They're also asking people to maintain social distance, limit the size of gatherings, frequent handwashing, cleaning frequently touched surfaces and objects, avoiding touching one’s mouth, nose, and eyes, and staying home when sick.
They also suggest if you plan to gather with others for a meal, separate people from each household in a different room while taking masks off and eating.
