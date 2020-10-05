Genesee County Sheriff Swanson has been awarded the “Peacemaker of the Year Award” from the Genesee County Committee for Community Peace.
Sheriff Swanson accepted the award on “behalf of all those who walked into the history books on May 30, 2020; including: Undersheriff Tocarchick, Major Stamm, Captain Cronkright, Sergeant Dobbs, Sergeant Lopez, Flint Township Officer Chad Miller, Local Protesters, and Local Law Enforcement.”
