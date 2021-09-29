The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to get help if they have a mental health crisis before something happens.
On Wednesday, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced three separate cases that were the result of mental health crises.
During the first case, an individual snapped several flags outside of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office in half, and crinkled the sheriff’s parking sign off a pole in the parking lot.
Swanson said the person responsible is homeless and had been sleeping in the lobby of the jail for months.
A new sign and flags have been ordered.
The second case Swanson described was a bomb threat.
“The individual sounded like they were under the influence of drugs,” Swanson said.
The suspect said they were going to blow up a county building.
On Monday, explosive dogs were sent to secure several buildings including the administration building, the circuit court and district court.
“We could tell by the details of the call it wasn’t a viable threat, but it was a threat nonetheless,” Swanson said.
Swanson said the suspect was referred to medical help.
“Looked like she was 100. She was not able to make sense of anything,” Swanson said.
The third case was in the Genesee County Jail, where deputies encountered an inmate who said he was going to commit suicide.
When deputies went to check on the individual, they found blood smeared all over the floor and a bloody towel. Swanson said the inmate took a pencil, stuck internet in his elbow and ripped his vein in half.
“These are the kinds of things that happens in jails around the state, around the nation," Swanson said.
Swanson encouraged residents to call a crisis professional before it was too late.
If you are experiencing a mental health crises and need help, call 810-257-3740.
