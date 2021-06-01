Police are investigating an electrical fire on the second floor of the Genesee County Jail.
Genesee County Sherriff Chris Swanson said it was sparked in the administrative wing Tuesday.
“We had what we believe a fire that was in the vent that came from the dryer, there was a plastic bucket that was next to it, we do not know what was the primary source, but we are doing the investigation," Swanson said.
Sheriff Swanson said all staff, visitors and roughly 630 inmates are safe.
Firefighters were still at the building after 7 p.m. as crews tried to soak up water released from the sprinklers.
Inmates were evacuated but they are now back in their cells.
