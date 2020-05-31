Dozens gathered in Flint Township to march down Miller Road to protest the death of George Floyd.
A Minneapolis police officer is charged with murder after being seen on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes.
“I took my helmet off, we laid the batons down,” said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson to a crowd of protestors Saturday night.
Sheriff Swanson told the crowd when referring to the officer charged with murder, “Don’t think for a second that he represents who these cops are all over the county and this nation. We go out there to help people and not this nonsense.”
Swanson said his deputies were there to give protestors a voice. The crowd erupted in to applause and began chanting, “Walk with us!”
Swanson and his deputies walked with them for more than a mile and ended up at the Target store parking lot.
“I’m talking to the police, walk with the folks, listen to what they’re saying,” Swanson said.
He then asked that protestors not use violence or be destructive.
“As far as those that want to protest, you don’t need to burn stuff down, lift cars or hurt people, you don’t need to do that,” said Swanson.
Swanson believes his department made history by showing the country how everyone can come together to get the message out. He said in his entire career he will never forget this night.
“We set the perfect example of how to protest when something needs to be said. Nobody got arrested. Nothing got burned. Nobody got hurt. We got kids here,” said Swanson.
(1) comment
You want change? Stop supporting and voting for those who keep us in the African-American community on the plantation. The Democratic Party is an extension of the KKK and no changes will ever happen without getting rid of the likes of Debbie Dingell, Dan Kildee, Gary Peters, Debbie Stabenow. The mayors of Flint, Detroit, Saginaw, Chicago, LA, New York are all Democrats. Time to get rid of them once and for all! Supporting any Democrat and labor unions who support those democrats are by definition racists themselves.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.