The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an old video surfaced of a groomer being rough with a dog.
Sheriff Chris Swanson said the video is about a year a half old and they aren't sure why it has surfaced or who took the video.
The video shows an unnamed dog groomer handling a dog roughly while on the grooming table.
Swanson said many people have brought the video to his office's attention and they started an animal abuse investigation into the groomer immediately. He said his office hasn't had complaints about the specific groomer before.
Swanson said they identified the man and brought him in for questioning and the man seems remorseful about what happened.
He said the dog in the video is ok.
