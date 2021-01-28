Predators are hiding in the shadows of cyberspace preparing to pounce on children.
The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is pointing out the apps that are opening gateways to danger.
A mid-Michigan girl was returned safely to her home and family after a harrowing journey with a 20-year-old predator. The man coerced her into a meeting to kidnap her.
That man is behind bars, but Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson wants parents to know there are plenty of others, where to find them and how they're finding our children.
Predators like 26-year-old Lucas Gatewood, who is also in custody. Swanson said he drove 80 miles from Lansing to pick up the 12-year-old victim he's accused of meeting on Snapchat. Swanson said Gatewood drove the girl to his house, offered her cereal and Disney movies, then assaulted her.
“The prosecutor's office charged Gatewood just this week with a CSC first-degree, a life offense. And he's in the Genesee County Jail right now on a $50,000 cash bond,” Swanson said.
Swanson said online messaging and video sharing apps like Snapchat, Facebook messenger, Instagram, Tiktok and others are hunting grounds for predators seeking children. It's also where Swanson's GHOST task force pretends to be prey to hunt the predators.
“GHOST has done preemptive strikes. We post as a 15, 14, and 13-year-old and we find where the predators are working and they come to us,” Swanson said.
Adults and minors use the apps to peddle themselves for sex, opening themselves to the danger of human trafficking.
“Prostitution is bad in and of itself but what human trafficking is, is sex against someone's will. Sex under the age of 17, even if they agree with it, by definition is human trafficking,” Swanson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.