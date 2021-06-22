Besides being local police agencies, one thing that the Flint Police Department, Michigan State Police, and Genesee County Sheriff all have in common is none of these agencies have body cameras.
“It’s a necessary tool moving forward in our society. I think it’s one of those pieces of equipment that everybody expects us to have,” Major David Stamm, an officer with the Genesee County Sheriff’s department said. “To most agencies, it can be extremely expensive if it’s not budgeted for,” Stamm said.
Stamm said there’s much more to it than just strapping a camera to every officer.
“The cost of the cameras, the managing of the information, you have to have servers and or the cloud, that’s very costly to the agency,” Stamm said. “Then you look at personnel costs. Somebody to manage the data to be stored.”
That’s just the beginning. They also need someone highly trained in the freedom of information act to handle FOIA requests, but Stamm said the cameras are still important.
“Most law enforcement professionals in executive positions are in favor of body cameras and in car cameras,” Stamm said. “I wouldn’t think it’s a disservice. It’s helping us do our jobs.”
The Genesee County Sheriff received approval on Tuesday to purchase in-car cameras that will be implemented by the end of August. Stamm hopes they receive approval and funding for body cameras by the end of the year, but that’s another estimated $160,000 in funding.
